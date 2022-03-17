Joe Jonas' New Gin Ad Is A Comical Take On A Popular Netflix Show

Tea time became "T-time" when singer Joe Jonas went back in time — well, sort of — to find out what it was like to be a member of Netflix's Regency-era "Bridgerton" family in a comical new ad for Tanqueray gin. Introducing himself as "Joseph Jonas the first," the singer informed audiences, "I know you might be thinking I'm a Jonas, not a Bridgerton. While that might be true, the internet has been kind enough to point out I do look like one, and I feel like I'm getting the hang of it." What follows is two minutes of hilarity, as Joe Jonas attempts to pick up the skills needed to become a Regency-era gentleman ("looking fancy, sipping on gin with pinkies up and dancing") — with some help with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, who plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton, and comedian Phoebe Robinson, per People.

The popular gin brand couldn't have found a better way to become part of the widely anticipated Season 2 of "Bridgerton," which became one of Netflix's biggest successes in 2021. Variety reports that in order to discover an organic way for Tanqueray and Netflix to collaborate on the new ad, the latter's marketing executives had to go on social media to learn about the buzz behind the show, as well as the kinds of fan behaviors out there. The publication credits this research as the reason they found out fans thought Joe Jonas looked like a Bridgerton.