MOD Pizza's March Madness Deal Is A Watch-Party Win

You might not expect it, but pizza and basketball go together like peanut butter and jelly. The Raptors have a deal where the team hands out free slices of pizzas to fans in Ontario anytime the team scores at least 100 points and wins at home. USA Today reports that Blaze Pizza decided to throw LeBron James a "LABron Free Pizza Party" in celebration of the athlete joining The Lakers, and the chain handed out free pizza to fans in Los Angeles back in 2018. MOD Pizza has now stepped up to the plate and has a deal in store for college basketball fans.

According to Brand Eating, the pizza company plans to give anyone planning a watch party an easier time when it comes to crafting a feast. Diners who order three pizzas or salads from the restaurant chain can get a fourth pizza or salad on the house. The deal, which closes on March 20, comes in tandem with the start of college basketball's March Madness but has a few strings attached.