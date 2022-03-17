Ben & Jerry's Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Pint Flavor

The luck of the Irish is on your side if you've been craving another taste of Ben & Jerrys' gone-but-not-forgotten Dublin Mudslide ice cream. Initially released in a limited batch in 2004, the unique, frozen treat featuring Irish cream ice cream, chocolate chip cookies, and coffee fudge swirls was quickly promoted to a permanent offering, only to be sent to the "flavor graveyard" in 2007. Now, 15 years later, Dublin Mudslide is back on freezer shelves with a twist to its original recipe in the form of Wheyward Spirit, a new, sustainable booze made using whey (though this frozen treat won't give you anything more than a sugar buzz).

Listed on the Ben & Jerry's website as one of the Flavor Graveyard's Most Missed Flavors, it should come as no surprise that ice cream connoisseurs have reacted positively to the news of Dublin Mudslide's triumphant return. "WHAT! This was and still is my favorite flavor!! Thank you so much!!!" wrote one enthusiastic fan in response to an Instagram post announcing the flavor's re-release. "I feel blessed! This was always my go-to!" commented another user.

Ben & Jerry's Dublin Mudslide Ice Cream is still rolling out to stores nationwide. However, some shoppers, like YouTuber The Ice Cream Girl, have already been able to score a pint for themselves. "Absolutely in love with the flavor of this one, this is so good," she said in her review of the treat, ultimately deciding that she would purchase it again.