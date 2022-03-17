Ben & Jerry's Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Pint Flavor
St. Patrick's Day is officially upon us once again. Regardless of whether you've got Irish blood running through your veins or not, a celebration is called for. Indulging in a meal made up of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, and Irish soda bread is one way to commemorate the holiday, and if you're heading out to a bar, it's only right that you toast to your fellow Irishmen and women with the unofficial beer of St. Paddy's Day: Guinness.
According to WalletHub, more than 13 million pints of the iconic stout will be poured on March 17. However, for those that aren't keen on Guinness or just beer in general, there's another pint available this year to help you honor the annual celebration of all things green — though it won't be found on tap at your local Irish pub. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Ben & Jerry's has brought back its beloved Dublin Mudslide flavor so that ice cream lovers can end their Irish-themed meals in a sweet, nostalgic way (via PR Newswire).
Ice cream lovers are feeling "blessed" by this Irish-themed treat's return
The luck of the Irish is on your side if you've been craving another taste of Ben & Jerrys' gone-but-not-forgotten Dublin Mudslide ice cream. Initially released in a limited batch in 2004, the unique, frozen treat featuring Irish cream ice cream, chocolate chip cookies, and coffee fudge swirls was quickly promoted to a permanent offering, only to be sent to the "flavor graveyard" in 2007. Now, 15 years later, Dublin Mudslide is back on freezer shelves with a twist to its original recipe in the form of Wheyward Spirit, a new, sustainable booze made using whey (though this frozen treat won't give you anything more than a sugar buzz).
Listed on the Ben & Jerry's website as one of the Flavor Graveyard's Most Missed Flavors, it should come as no surprise that ice cream connoisseurs have reacted positively to the news of Dublin Mudslide's triumphant return. "WHAT! This was and still is my favorite flavor!! Thank you so much!!!" wrote one enthusiastic fan in response to an Instagram post announcing the flavor's re-release. "I feel blessed! This was always my go-to!" commented another user.
Ben & Jerry's Dublin Mudslide Ice Cream is still rolling out to stores nationwide. However, some shoppers, like YouTuber The Ice Cream Girl, have already been able to score a pint for themselves. "Absolutely in love with the flavor of this one, this is so good," she said in her review of the treat, ultimately deciding that she would purchase it again.