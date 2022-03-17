Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its Latest Banana Bread Treat

There may be no sweet more classic for dipping into your coffee than crispy biscotti. These popular cookies are an Italian confection with an extra hard, crunchy texture that softens when dipped into a warm beverage. Their name derives from the Latin term for "twice baked," per NPR. While these cookies can be flavored with a variety of ingredients, from chocolate to almonds, Trader Joe's just launched a new biscotti flavor that even dutiful cookie eaters may not have seen before.

The grocery chain recently released mini banana bread biscotti with walnuts, on sale now for $4.49 per 8-ounce container, per the Trader Joe's website. These limited-time sweets are already a hit among many shoppers, some of whom have taken to Instagram to sing the praises of the crunchy cookies. On fan account @traderjoeslist's post about the find, shopper @darbypumphrey raved, "THESE ARE AMAZING!!!!!" and @cadewillbrett agreed, "These are sooooooo good!" Others jokingly warned that "the whole box was one serving" and that they would "be one of those gone-in-a-day snacks."