Dunkin' Fans Are Relating To This Hilarious Shoutout

Yesterday, Dunkin' decided to take a second shot at a shoutout. On March 7, the chain tweeted, "goodnight to people with glove compartments filled with Dunkin' napkins." However, whoever on the social media team is responsible for the company's Twitter account neglected the fact that in Massachusetts, the company's home state, it was ten in the morning.

"It's 10:41 in the morning," one wrote. "You didn't have your coffee." However, others did take the post in the spirit with which it was intended. "The stack in my work desk drawer," came the admission. "How did you know?" Another expanded the point, "Don't forget the Dunkin' straws people."

Evidently, the team was pleased with this because they transferred the tweet to Instagram yesterday. Over 33,000 people recognized some form of themselves. With the exception of those shouting "Bring back hazelnut swirl," the comments were filled with variations of "It's me" and tags to friends so they could feel seen.