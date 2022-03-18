Why This Survivor Contestant Had To Give Up His Vegan Diet

"Survivor" is a hardcore reality show that requires its participants to be ready to tackle extreme situations: According to Men's Health, participants on the show have to figure out ways to get by on a deserted island for an extended period. This means that the food options are rather limited and they typically have to share a single bag filled with rice for more than a month. Estimates indicate that participants usually get to eat around one cup of rice each day but they can try to get their hands on other food options such as coconut, crabs, and fish on the island. Furthermore, they can also rely on the "reward challenges" to snack on delicious food items such as fried chicken and chocolate cake.

The show can be brutal for many participants who have to look for ways to sustain themselves and not feel overwhelmed by the challenges. For a vegan participant on Season 42, Hai Giang, the lack of suitable food options become a real issue after he found out that rice would not be handed over to the contestants in the latest season of the show (via Insider).