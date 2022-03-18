Here's What's In El Pollo Loco's New Shredded Beef Birria

Fans of authentic Mexican cuisine have no doubt long been familiar with birria, a slow-cooked beef stew made delicious with the help of chile peppers and various spices. This soupy concoction is hitting the restaurants of the world in a slightly different way these days, however. In fact, you're most likely to notice it on menus as a taco filling.

The restaurant chain El Pollo Loco is happily jumping right on the bandwagon with the addition of several new Mexican Shredded Beef Birria entrees, all of which are a twist on the original, says Chew Boom. Although fairly new to the public consciousness, birria has a long and storied history in Mexican cuisine. According to La Autentica, it's believed that centuries ago Spaniards gave goat meat to native Mexicans to eat, believing that it is tougher meat. However, the Mexican natives learned to properly cook the meat to tender perfection. Although the stew is traditionally made with goat or lamb meat, it's more commonly cooked today with beef.

Is your mouth watering yet? El Pollo Loco is cooking up something to satisfy your birria cravings.