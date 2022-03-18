Budweiser Is Testing Out A 'Supreme' New Drink. Here's Where To Try It

Anyone looking to sample this new beer has to travel to one of five areas across the U.S. According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, Ohio joins New York, Washington, D.C., Central California, and West Texas in testing out Budweiser Supreme. WTOP notes that Budweiser should release the product to other states soon, and the beer company has high hopes for the product. The brand has developed the new beer over the course of two years and chose the name "Supreme" simply because they believe the beer ranks as the best with a very affordable price tag.

Budweiser may have high expectations for the new beer, but the reviews have been mixed so far. Over on Untappd, the beer has currently earned a score of 2.7 out of 5, based on 620 ratings. Drinkers have responded to the beer, saying, "It's like they skipped the beechwood aging step. I almost feel bad for people here. They're getting the worst Budweiser, and that's saying something," and, "Cleaner than the original one, but not much to appreciate." Budweiser could theoretically still tweak its recipe, but unless something changes, it sounds like the brand might have a problem on its hands.