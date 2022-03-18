The Real Reason Burger King Can't Close Its Russian Restaurants

Every day, a new slew of businesses stop operations in Russia as a result of the invasion in Ukraine, from McDonald's and Starbucks to clothing brands and banks. Some people have questioned why fellow fast food giant Burger King still has operational stores in Russia, and the president of Burger King's parent company Restaurant Brands International (RBI) has finally addressed the issue in an open letter to employees.

Referring to the situation as the "horrifying attacks on Ukraine," RBI's international president David Shear says that there's currently no way for the company to unilaterally pull out of Russia. This has to do with the terms of the "master franchise agreements and "joint ventures." Under the current agreements, he explains, there is no clause that allows the company to "change the contract or allow any one of the partners to simply walk away or overturn the entire agreement," noting that other brands with "similar structures" will also have to continue to operate in Russia.

All that considered, Shear made it clear where RBI stands on the invasion: "Would we like to suspend all Burger King operations immediately in Russia? Yes. Are we able to enforce a suspension of operations today? No." As a result, the company is taking steps to make an impact in other ways.