Jacob Elordi Revealed The One Food Combination He Hates On Hot Ones

If you've never watched "Hot Ones," you are really missing out. The YouTube show consists of spicy hot chicken wings eaten by your favorite celebrities — which is the purest form of entertainment — and actor Jacob Elordi, who you may recognize from HBO's "Euphoria," was the most recent interviewee to take the heat.

Born in Brisbane, Australia, Elordi talked about all things food with "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans. When asked about a previous guests' harsh opinion on Australian burgers, the "Euphoria" star had a lot to say. "I think Australians make the best burgers in the world because they put everything on them" (via Youtube). He goes on to explain that toppings such as eggs, bacon, avocado, a variety of cheeses, and mayonnaise are stacked onto the sandwich.

"The more the merrier on burgers," Elordi continues. However, as the interview continues, "the more the merrier" does not align with one particular food combination. Evans mentioned beets and pineapples on burgers in which "The Kissing Booth" star replied, "There's no chance I am doing that."