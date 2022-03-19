Here's What Martha Stewart Made For St. Patrick's Day

Holiday traditions are cultural, highly personal affairs, often steeped in family heritage that may go back centuries, and encompass a rich tapestry of historical experiences. Of course, everyone knows that we'd all abandon them in a heartbeat, in favor of whatever it is Martha Stewart is doing for her holiday, instead. Thankfully, we live in a time where what Martha Stewart is doing can be immediately beamed to our handheld, personal computer devices, as they were with her post on Instagram yesterday.

Fans seemed equal parts delighted and intimidated when Stewart revealed her St. Patrick's Day menu. And anyone who was hoping for last-minute inspiration for a quick and easy Paddy's Day meal was out of luck: "In honor of St. Patricks [sic] Day I brined a ten pound brisket (trimmed of much of its fat) for five days," Stewart explained in her caption, going on to say that the brisket then needed three-and-a-half hours to boil in the oven. Not exactly the kind of cooking project you can whip up with a moment's notice; but then again, as they say, if something is worth doing, it's worth doing right. And by "right," we mean, "the way Martha Stewart does it."