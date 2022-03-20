Rachael Ray's Trick For Timing 'Perfect Al Dente Pasta'

Per Delish, cooking pasta to al dente means that it shouldn't be so soft that it's easy to bite into, but that the noodle should be somewhat chewy, with the slightest hint of resistance. And while you may think that getting pasta to al dente means following the package instructions, there's a bit more to it than that.

Italian cooking merchant Eataly calls the recommended cooking times "great guidelines" but also warns that using the "cook to" times as specified on the package may not be a good way to work out when your pasta has finally hit its desired texture. The only way to really know whether you've reached al dente is to fish out a noodle, taste it, and look at the cross-section of the pasta to see whether the noodle is cooked through. Making sure the noodle is the same color all the way through is a helpful hint that you've reached pasta perfection.

When the pasta is ready to go, Eataly recommends you remove the pasta with a slotted spoon or spaghetti fork instead of draining it, then add that straight into the sauce in a step the Italians call "mantecare," which means to mix together. For best results, do this with sauces that are tomato-based, and make sure the sauce is on low, slow heat.