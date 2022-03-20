What These Striking Starbucks Workers Accused Management Of Doing

On Saturday, Starbucks workers went on strike at a location in Overland Park, Kansas. In a statement shared with KSHB, one barista explained that the move was prompted by how the district manager would allegedly corner workers in one-on-one meetings. The worker claimed that the purpose of these meetings was to threaten any support for a union with schedule changes or demotion.

When The Kansas City Star showed up to interview the strikers, another barista, Hannah McCown, said that the employees pushing for a union faced pushback in the form of untenable schedules. Allegedly, their Starbucks location wanted them to work on days when they couldn't. "They told me my availability would no longer work and that's only after we started to organize," McCown explained.

A few weeks earlier, two Starbucks cafes in the Kansas City area, which includes Overland Park, held rallies for unionization and accused the company of employing anti-union tactics (via KCUR). "We believe we are best in our direct relationship with one other so that we can keep hearing directly from one another, without a third party between us," Sarah Maier, a spokesperson for Starbucks, said at the time. "But that said, we also fully respect our partners' legal right to unionize." However, the degree to which it respects partners' right to unionize will be decided by the National Labor Relations Board as the release given to KSHB also states that charges have been filed.