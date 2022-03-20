Lisa Vanderpump's New Vegas Restaurant Is Like A Cloudy Day In Paris

Restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump has opened Vanderpump à Paris, her second restaurant in Las Vegas. The name is not just a nod to the fact that the restaurant will operate within the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. It is also a statement about the theme of the restaurant which is – guess what – reimagined Paris.

"You'll find our love for French wine, delicious French food, and our fascination with French culture peppered throughout Vanderpump à Paris," Vanderpump said in a Caesars Entertainment news release. This fascination, she explained, was born from and formed by the near-decade she and her husband Ken Tidd spent living in France: "We are inextricably tied to the country."

When Vanderpump originally announced that she would open Vanderpump à Paris in July, the press release described how "each cocktail will be carefully crafted, with cheeky nods to Paris." On the menu, one might notice that the wine list leads with "Wine Not? When in Paris..." It then follows this up with a quote attributed to Ernest Hemmingway that claims his sole regret was not indulging in more wine.

The rest of the menu continues to dump Paris on the guest with stuffed baguettes, crab croquettes, cheese French-style desserts, and more accompanying quotes. The decor follows suit. Walking in from Las Vegas's lights, a patron seemingly finds the more gothic side of France with a false window behind the bar that "opens" onto a cloudy view of the Eiffel Tower. So what do those patrons have to say about it?