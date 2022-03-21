Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Buddy Valastro's Family Hockey Night

Renowned baker, Buddy Valastro is well-known for his elaborate cakes and, more recently, his family photo posts to Instagram. Just a quick scroll and you'll see why he's been winning the hearts of his followers with his silly and sometimes sentimental photos. Now, the "Cake Boss" even has hockey fans swooning.

Valastro is himself, a huge hockey fan who has baked impressive hockey cakes in the past. According to NHL, Valastro worked on a "life-sized" cake in 2013 before the NHL Draft and said, "We're doing a really cool cake for the draft and I think they're going to love it." While shooting for the show, Valastro even put on ice skates and joined some of the players, praising the athletes for their grit and determination.

Much to the delight of his fans, Valastro has taken to Instagram once again, posting a photo of his family, in matching jerseys, at a hockey game.