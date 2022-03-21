Padma Lakshmi Is Sometimes Tempted To Say This To Top Chef Contestants

Competing on a popular show like "Top Chef" is not a cakewalk and requires contestants to brace themselves for a host of unprecedented challenges.

According to Delish, participants need immense stamina and determination to get through the show. Former contestant Brooke Williamson said that she prepped for "Top Chef" by working out regularly and even increased her workouts from three to six every week. "It's very physical because the hours are really long," she said.

What does it take for the chefs to win over the judges, though? Well, according to "Top Chef" host and judge Padma Lakshmi, participants can impress her by ensuring that their dish has what it takes to truly impress a restaurant customer and keep them coming back for more.

"Whenever I judge a dish I'm looking at it, sort of, is it possible to pay this, a certain amount of money per person for this meal, and get dressed up, and get a babysitter? Like, is this meal worth it? So I think having a difference in perspective," she said.

Recently, a fan on Twitter asked Lakshmi whether she ever feels like warning the contestants before the start of every challenge. Turns out, the TV personality is often tempted to do exactly that.