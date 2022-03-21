The Real Reason Prince's Estate Is Disputing A Wine Brand

Some artists are so iconic that they actually introduce certain words or phrases into the collective vernacular. For example, before Snoop Dogg coined "fo shizzle" and Destiny's Child sang about being "bootylicious," Prince inspired millions with "Purple Rain." The phrase, which refers both to a movie starring the actor as well as an individual song featured on the soundtrack, had arguably never been uttered before in pop culture, and is widely attributed to the musical genius. Now, there's a whole controversy between his estate and an Ohio-based winery that produces Purple Rain Wine, per Food & Wine.

According to Smooth Radio, the late singer once said that "purple rain" alludes to those times "when there's blood in the sky," saying that red and blue equal purple. He also said, "purple rain pertains to the end of the world and being with the one you love and letting your faith/god guide you through the purple rain." Anyone who's ever heard the tune or seen the film is likely not surprised by Prince's explanation. The phrase is now at the center of a lawsuit.