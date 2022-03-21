Geoffrey Zakarian's Favorite Espresso Martini 'Tastes Like Coffee On Steroids'

Espresso and cocktails go together like peanut butter and jelly. Some have embraced the sweeter side of the drink by pairing espresso with creme de cacao, vanilla ice cream, sugar syrup, and more, per Difford's Guide. Others play up the bold flavors of the beverage and pair it with salt, tequila, and even absinthe.

A few mixologists found a happy middle ground in the form of an espresso martini. According to Liquor.com, the bare-bone basics of this classic cocktail consist of vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, and simple syrup. If you feel like adding a fancy touch, you can even garnish the drink with espresso beans.

A handful of variations on this martini have popped up over the years, and, now, celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian has taken a stab at it. In a recent Instagram post, he walked followers through his take on the cocktail and explained why his version tasted like no other.

Zakarian whipped up the drink in honor of Espresso Martini Day. The chef's take on this martini proved extra special thanks to one key ingredient.