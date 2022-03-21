Here's How To Get $10 Off A $50 Order At Cheesecake Factory

Fans who want to take advantage of this savings simply have to place their order online or through Doordash and then enter the code "SPRING10" at checkout to receive $10 off their order of $50 or more (via Chew Boom).

So if you've been wanting to try the chain's new Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake, made with a dreamy coconut macaroon crust, sweet vanilla custard, and a layer of decadent chocolate, now would be the perfect time. Not only does it cost just under ten dollars, meaning your slice would basically be free with this new spring promo, but for a limited time, the chain will also be donating $0.25 to Feeding America for each slice purchased, according to the Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory first selected Doordash as their food delivery partner in 2018, and they have been collaborating to give their customers extra deals ever since. Over the years, they have offered fans the chance to score some free slices of cheesecake in honor of Halloween (per Thrillist) or just to spice up their regular weekday lunch order (via BusinessWire). So while this new spring promo might only be going on for under a week, fans might want to keep an eye out to see what new deals they might have planned for the future.