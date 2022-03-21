Here's How To Get $10 Off A $50 Order At Cheesecake Factory
As most of us probably already know, prices across the country are on the rise. From ongoing inflation at its highest rate in 40 years, to gas prices rising ten percent in just one week, people have certainly been feeling some pain in their pocketbooks recently, according to the New York Times. So it is no wonder that people are trying to save money when they can, and this spring, the Cheesecake Factory is giving their fans a chance to save up to twenty percent on their orders.
The popular chain has just announced they will be launching a new spring promotion, which will run for a limited time from March 21 to March 24, 2022, according to Chew Boom. Customers who place an order of $50 or more for delivery or pickup will be eligible to receive $10 off their entire order. This promotion will only be valid for delivery orders placed through Doordash or pickup orders on the Cheesecake Factory website at participating locations.
Customers simply have to enter the promo code at checkout for $10 off
Fans who want to take advantage of this savings simply have to place their order online or through Doordash and then enter the code "SPRING10" at checkout to receive $10 off their order of $50 or more (via Chew Boom).
So if you've been wanting to try the chain's new Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake, made with a dreamy coconut macaroon crust, sweet vanilla custard, and a layer of decadent chocolate, now would be the perfect time. Not only does it cost just under ten dollars, meaning your slice would basically be free with this new spring promo, but for a limited time, the chain will also be donating $0.25 to Feeding America for each slice purchased, according to the Cheesecake Factory.
The Cheesecake Factory first selected Doordash as their food delivery partner in 2018, and they have been collaborating to give their customers extra deals ever since. Over the years, they have offered fans the chance to score some free slices of cheesecake in honor of Halloween (per Thrillist) or just to spice up their regular weekday lunch order (via BusinessWire). So while this new spring promo might only be going on for under a week, fans might want to keep an eye out to see what new deals they might have planned for the future.