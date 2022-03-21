Why A Bottle Of Wine Just Sold For $12,300

The average cost of a bottle of wine in the United States in 2020 was between $10.97 and $15.51 (via House Method), but some people are willing to spend a lot more for the right bottle. According to Vivino, while a bottle of average-quality red wine usually goes for about $15.66, and a "very good" bottle usually costs $32.48, the best-rated red wines can cost upwards of $500 a bottle.

Some super wealthy people even invest in wine, as though it were a stock. In 2021, per Decanter, one wine investment exchange company said that people were interested in collecting celebrated vintages, referring to French wines from Bordeaux. However, there's one California wine that has similar esteem. A bottle of 1973 Stag's Leap Cabernet from Napa Valley just sold at an auction for $12,300, and for a good reason: It's the same vintage that changed the reputation of the U.S. wine industry forever (via Food & Wine).