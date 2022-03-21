The Decadent Cakes RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Celebrated Her 60th Birthday With

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson announced a public celebration of her 60th birthday to her Instagram followers on February 21, 2022. She will celebrate the milestone in the popular resort town of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in not one, but two restaurants: "My Bar & Grill" and Andale's Restaurant & Bar. In the caption of her Instagram post, the television personality wrote, "I'm so excited to be having my 60th birthday party in 2 of my favorite places which happen to be right next to [each other]. Please come [and] 'whoop it up' with me as I leave my 50's and head into my 60's."

The birthday bash takes place on March 25 and will commence at 9 p.m. As detonated in Gunvalson's post, it will feature a mariachi band and other cocktails for attendees to enjoy. This "Real Housewives" alum knows how to throw a party, as seen by a "break-up" party she threw earlier this year, so surely, this birthday bash will be no different (via Daily Mail).