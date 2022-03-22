The Popeyes Where Orders Come With A Serenade On The Side

When you roll up to the drive-through window at the Kenner, Louisiana Popeyes located at 3016 Loyola Drive, you'll see what looks like a typical Popeyes drive-through tableau. However, there's a pretty decent chance that what you'll hear will be something else entirely. That's because this particular Popeyes has become low-key famous for its orders coming with a free side of serenade, at least when "Ms. Cynthia" is on shift, according to The Times-Picayune.

"Ms. Cynthia" (and sometimes, just plain "Cynthia") is how 57-year-old New Orleans native Cynthia Carter refers to herself to her Popeyes drive-through customers. Carter has been working at one Popeyes or another for three decades now, but for at least half of that time, she's been doing so in her now-trademark musical "patter" that manages to be at once, "amusing, and utterly comforting," as The Times-Picayune describes it — while also grasping, often quite successfully, at that highly vaunted brass ring of the restaurant industry known as the "fast food order upsell." In other words, this Popeyes, where the live music comes free with your trip to the drive-through, not only brings smiles to the faces of those in search of one of the best fast food fried chicken sandwiches but also works a bit of magic on the restaurant's revenues.