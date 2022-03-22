Study Reveals The Most Expensive State For Groceries Right Now

Stories of how inflation has exerted financial pressure on Alabama and Wyoming have surfaced in the last few days. But those are only examples of a nationwide trend. But some states feel the pinch more acutely than others. Filterbuy, an air filter company, has taken it upon themselves to use data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to determine which states spend the most on groceries.

Despite the opening of this piece, Alabama places at the 20th spot with an estimated amount of $3,126 spent on groceries per year per capita, which was 8.7% of their total spending. Wyoming was the 9th highest spender, using 9.2% of their total spending to cover an annual grocery bill per capita of $3,883.

However, the state that spends the largest amount on groceries is, according to Filterbuy, Hawaii. Hawaiians allocate 10.1% of their budget to spend $4,556 per capita throughout the year.