Why Some Pandemic Restaurant Closures Have Been Good, According To Gordon Ramsay

Celebrity chef and restaurant owner Gordon Ramsay is known for slamming and shaming restaurants on both the U.S. and UK editions of the reality series "Kitchen Nightmares” while helping some of them overcome problems and move forward on more solid footing (per IMDB).

He's counseled chefs struggling with running a kitchen and the business side of the restaurant, suffered through "sushi pizza" topped with mayonnaise and seafood, yelled at chefs for losing their cool with family members, staff, and customers, prodded restaurants with menus and decor stuck in the last century to take a more modern approach, and broken the news to chefs that the only thing their restaurant has going for it is the drinks menu.

The Michelin-starred chef with a potty mouth is never one to mince words, even as restaurants everywhere have been living a nightmare scenario for two years: getting through a global health crisis intact. In the U.S., an estimated 10% of restaurants have closed their doors for good as a result of the pandemic (per Nation's Restaurant News).