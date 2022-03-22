Why Is It Cake? Fans Think One Contestant 'Cheated'

On the first episode of "Is It Cake?" contestant Jonny Manganello had to make cake tacos that looked realistic enough to fool the judges. But he improvised, creating some fake cherry tomatoes out of cake, and adding them as a garnish to the real plate of tacos, hoping it would confuse the judges and make them think that his cake tacos were the real deal (via Lad Bible). And though he didn't get in trouble on the show or reprimanded for his bit of subterfuge, some fans on Twitter think he was a little too devious and duplicitous.

"Johnny cheated by putting his fake tomatoes into the decoy cakes," alleged one Twitter user. "So we gonna just act like Johnny didn't cheat in #IsItCake ep. 1??? Why didn't anyone say anything lmao I'm lost," another person tweeted. Others felt similarly, but it's the last comment that sort of answers the question. The camera people saw what Manganello did, as did the producers, and the editors of the show. Everyone involved in the production of "Is It Cake?" who saw what he did decided it was not, in fact, a serious infraction, which seems to show that he was not, in fact, cheating — even if his trick left a bad taste in some fans' mouths.