Here's How The Fresh Market's New Loyalty Program Works

"We took all the best of the best elements from our key learnings and applied them to our brand ... to create the Ultimate Loyalty Experience," Kevin Miller, The Fresh Market's Chief Marketing Officer, said of the company's new program, per the press release.

The Fresh Market touts one of its most exciting features as being a "free slice of birthday cake" for the loyalty member's birthday. The new program will also feature plenty of offers and coupons exclusive to members, plus the opportunity to earn free products or the perk of saving money at the grocery store on certain products the user frequently buys (via Supermarket News). This aspect is known as The Club Hub, and it features five separate clubs (in the realms of meal kits, cheese, panini, flowers, and coffee) that consumers can join. Another club is expected to be rolled out soon, according to the release.

For those who can't wait to register for the program, The Fresh Market website offers the ability to sign up. Other methods include texting "FRESH" to 31757 or scanning a QR code in the store. Otherwise, you can offer up your email next time you're at the checkout counter.