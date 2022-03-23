Why This Fake Cereal Is Going Viral

There's nothing weird about menstrual blood. In fact, half of the women on this planet are of childbearing age, per UNICEF. But that doesn't mean they want to walk around with menstrual blood on their pants. Feminine care products (like pads, tampons, and cups) offer menstruators the freedom to go about their lives without advertising their ability to carry a baby in their wombs, a topic that many would prefer to keep private.

Yet one in four reproductive-age women in the U.S. lacks access to feminine care products, and for many, it all comes down to money, according to a new public service announcement cleverly dressed as a cereal ad, which is intended to raise awareness about the issue. If you think hunger is a problem, and clearly it is, consider that while food stamps cover food, they do not cover feminine care products.

This situation is known as "period poverty," and the upshot is that many women must choose between going hungry and walking around with period blood on their clothing. If you weren't already aware of the issue, it's probably because period poverty is, by its nature, socially isolating — leading to missed school, job absenteeism, and an assortment of other "physical and mental hardships," according to Elaine Cox, executive creative director at 72andSunny New York, the creative agency that spearheaded the multi-party effort that resulted in the now-viral "ad campaign" for a fictional cereal that comes with feminine care products in the box (per Ad Age).