The Shocking Reason A Connecticut Customer Is Suing Starbucks

Is it reasonable to expect that restaurant coffee should be made in a clean machine? Absolutely. In fact, filthy coffee makers is one of the reasons Mashed has previously shared for why you shouldn't order coffee from McDonald's. By the same token, it's also reasonable to expect that if a restaurant uses a liquid cleaning solution to clean those machines, it would be stored separately from liquids intended to be consumed. To wit, a Cracker Barrel customer was awarded over $9 million for having been served water from a pitcher that actually held a quantity of toxic cleaning solution. And yet, recent events suggest some restaurants aren't taking the necessary precautions to keep customers from mistakenly ingesting poison.

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, a man by the name of Matthew Tyler Mitchell filed a personal injury lawsuit in a federal trial court in the state of Connecticut against Starbucks. Allegedly, Mitchell was served a cup of coffee at a Greenwich, Connecticut Starbucks location last summer and claims that it was tainted with toxic chemicals from a cleaning solution. There's a lot to unpack here in connection with this Starbucks brew-haha (granted, if Mitchell's claims prove to be true, then there is certainly nothing to laugh at), including a shocking allegation that the coffee in question was made in a machine that was actually being cleaned at the time the employee began using it to make Mitchell's coffee order (via Complex).