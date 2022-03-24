Why Robert Irvine Doesn't Believe In 'The Customer's Always Right'

If you've ever worked in any type of customer service role, you've probably had a boss, manager, or even coworker share the golden rule of "the customer is always right." According to Phrases, the slogan dates back to the early 20th century and was generally used to imply that an establishment should care so much about its customers, that employees will act as if the customer is in the right, even if they're not. Though the saying has been around for over 100 years, some simply don't agree with it, including celebrity chef and TV host Robert Irvine.

On March 23, an Irvine fan took to Twitter to ask about his views on customers sending food back to the kitchen. The fan described a scenario in which they believed their mother had been treated unfairly in a restaurant. According to the Twitter user, the waitress told the family "Tell your mom she's wrong and we can't get her another dish, what is this a taste testing?" Irvine weighed in on the situation.