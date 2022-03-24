Duff Goldman Said Madeleine Albright 'Liked His Baking' In Sweet Tribute

Madeleine Albright, the Czech-born American diplomat who became the first woman to serve as the United States Secretary of State, died on Wednesday at 84 after a battle with cancer (via New York Times). Before serving under former President Bill Clinton, Albright and her family fled their home country for Britain in the late 1930s to escape Nazi persecution. It wasn't until later in life that Albright learned that her parents had converted from Judaism to Roman Catholicism to avoid becoming victims of the Holocaust (via Washington Post).

Albright followed in her Czech diplomat father's footsteps by flexing her knowledge of public affairs in her first husband's family-owned newspaper before serving as a counselor to President Jimmy Carter, lending her expertise as a foreign policy adviser for a handful of presidential candidates, and working her way up the ranks to fill the groundbreaking role of Secretary of State (via New York Times).

Albright's death has been met with countless condolences from public figures, including celebrity pastry chef and Food Network personality Duff Goldman. The celebrity baker shared a memory of her in a tweet.