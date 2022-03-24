Pepsi's New Collab Celebrates Breakfast In An Unexpected Way

Pepsi's ingredient list already includes high fructose corn syrup. So, obviously, when the soda company wants to create a new flavor, it turned to maple syrup. Well, that and the fact it's begun a partnership with IHOP. (We'll have to forgive them for producing this drink at a time when there may be a maple syrup shortage in the future.)

"There is truly nothing quite like the indulgent taste of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola — sweet maple syrup blended with the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola," Pepsi's chief marketing officer Todd Kaplan said in earnest in the company's press release for the soda.

However, very few will be able to judge if the soda truly tastes like nothing else. Only the 2,000 winners of the #ShowUsYourStack program will receive a sampling. One of them will win the extra prize of a spout styled like an IHOP syrup pitcher.

The challenge is for a U.S. resident to post a video or picture of a pancake stack to Instagram or Twitter. Then, they must tag @IHOP, #ShowUsYourStack, and #PepsiSweepstakes. Further restricting the people who can indulge in this, the sweepstakes excludes Massachusetts and Vermont, where such activities are prohibited, and entrants must be 18 or older, except in Nebraska and Alabama, where the age threshold is 19.

If you do want to enter, you have until March 29, but some on social media aren't so sure about this collaboration.