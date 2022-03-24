Survey Reveals America's Favorite Peeps

The season of sugar-dusted, marshmallowy Peeps is upon us. Despite how inextricably linked to the beginning of spring the pastel-colored treats may already be, the brand took it upon itself to find out exactly how Americans feel about the snack. After teaming up with Wakefield Research to conduct a survey about the country's Peep preferences, it has shared the results in a press release.

Out of 1,000 respondents, 81% said Peeps' Chicks and Bunnies remind them of Easter, while 57% consider them "the first sign of spring." Which animal shape is the country's favorite? A clear majority of 64% prefers the original chick-shaped marshmallow (established in the mid-1900s) over its bunny counterpart (introduced in the 1980s, per Vox). These results are in line with Mashed's ranking of Peeps items, in which original Chicks reign supreme. The Peeps survey didn't stop there, though: One question united a whopping 88% of participants.