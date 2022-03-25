How Pixar Created The Food In Turning Red

A lot has happened since 2007 — the year Pixar released "Ratatouille," which was considered to be a cutting-edge animated film thanks to its take on French haute cuisine. Per The New York Times, the animation crew learned how to cook in order to prep for the movie, and hung out at The French Laundry with Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller. Back then, the Pixar crew admitted to struggling with how to draw and animate food. Director of photography and lighting Sharon Calahan said, "We didn't want something to look really photo-real. If it starts looking too real, it starts getting pretty disturbing."

Fast forward to 2022, the year "Turning Red" is released on Disney+ and audiences are raving about the movie's standout food scenes — which takes lessons both from "Ratatouille", and from the short film "Bao," which came out eleven years later in 2018.

Like Calahan, production designer Rona Liu must have felt that getting food looking too close to the real thing could have been a drawback. As a result, Liu told Eater that "The design inspiration we kept referring to was 'chunky cute' ... Even the food: Instead of going for realism, the shape of everything has to be a little bit rounder, a little more simplified."