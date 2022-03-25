How Buffalo Wild Wings Helped Deter An Attempted Kidnapping

Buffalo Wild Wings is a popular chain known for its relaxed atmosphere, a wide range of sauce options, and lots of TV screens that allow customers to follow a sports game of their choice while feasting on spicy wings (via Business Insider).

Despite being such a popular chain, the restaurant has not been able to avoid its share of unfortunate incidents. In 2019, armed robbers entered a Buffalo Wild Wings location in Colorado Springs, taking over the restaurant on a busy Monday evening (via KKTV). One of the witnesses said, "Well first, I just saw a couple run behind the wall and I thought maybe they were hiding from a friend as a joke or something, but then I saw the girl's eyes and they just looked terrified." The robbers fled the scene before police officials arrived at the location.

One of the chain's locations is involved in an incident once again. Police officials discovered an elaborate kidnapping plan involving Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and their strategy to bring the suspects in involved food and beer from Buffalo Wild Wings (via Newsweek).