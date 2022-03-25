How Buffalo Wild Wings Helped Deter An Attempted Kidnapping
Buffalo Wild Wings is a popular chain known for its relaxed atmosphere, a wide range of sauce options, and lots of TV screens that allow customers to follow a sports game of their choice while feasting on spicy wings (via Business Insider).
Despite being such a popular chain, the restaurant has not been able to avoid its share of unfortunate incidents. In 2019, armed robbers entered a Buffalo Wild Wings location in Colorado Springs, taking over the restaurant on a busy Monday evening (via KKTV). One of the witnesses said, "Well first, I just saw a couple run behind the wall and I thought maybe they were hiding from a friend as a joke or something, but then I saw the girl's eyes and they just looked terrified." The robbers fled the scene before police officials arrived at the location.
One of the chain's locations is involved in an incident once again. Police officials discovered an elaborate kidnapping plan involving Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and their strategy to bring the suspects in involved food and beer from Buffalo Wild Wings (via Newsweek).
Buffalo Wild Wings was a part of the plan
According to Newsweek, the FBI has managed to track down the individuals who were planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer by using an undercover agent who is only referred to as Big Dan. He infiltrated the suspect's group and told lawyers during the trial that he was able to ensure they were arrested by promising them several things, including food and beer from Buffalo Wild Wings.
According to the defense team, the individuals accused in the case "were tricked and lied to" when they were nabbed at a warehouse. However, the prosecution claims that they went to the warehouse to "make payments on explosive materials" as a part of their plan to kidnap Whitmer. Meanwhile, Big Dan stated that his role was to get the criminals to the warehouse. He testified in court that he did so by offering food and alcohol from Buffalo Wild Wings after the meeting. After they arrived at the warehouse, the suspects were arrested by police officials on October 7, 2020.
Two of the men who were involved have already pleaded guilty to their role in the kidnapping plot. Several other defendants attempted to have the charges dismissed on the grounds of entrapment, but a judge ruled against them and a trial is set for later this year.