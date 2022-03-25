Why You Might See Fewer Totino's And Pillsbury Products At The Grocery Store

Supply chain problems continue to impact food companies and grocery stores nationwide. Reuters found that the Omicron wave back in January contributed to massive produce shortages, particularly along the West Coast. The price of transporting the food also skyrocketed, and even if shoppers could get ahold of their favorite products they potentially had to deal with a much higher price tag.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine might continue to impact how you get your food at home. According to CNBC, the conflict has particularly affected wheat sales, the price of bread looks like it might continue to rise for some time to come as a result. All of these global issues trickle down directly to your local grocery store and that currently spells disaster for Tostino's and Pillsbury fans across America.

Thrillist reports that General Mills, the parent company of both brands, has faced recent issues in regards to supply chain snags. Pizza dough and frozen pizzas recently got hit the hardest, and service levels for these products have dropped about 20% in recent weeks.