The Real Reason Climate Change Could Affect The US Food Supply

While the two may initially seem like separate issues, the state of our food systems and the looming dangers of climate change are very interlinked. In fact, global warming could make food less safe to eat, among other problems.

In a conversation with Foodbeast, NASA's Dr. Cynthia Rosenzweig further elaborates on this topic, noting that "the past eight years have been the warmest consecutively since modern record keeping began in 1880," surmising that "increase heat isn't good news for our food supply." Specifically, Foodbeast states that California — which has experienced excessive drought conditions in recent years — is an immensely important state for food systems, primarily within the production of fruits and nuts. Whether due to heat waves, flooding, droughts, fires, or other natural disasters, crops can easily be wiped out in swaths. Furthermore, this can also affect animals, such as cattle and pigs, which further causes climate issues — and has a severe effect on beef, pork, and veal production.

As Alicia Kennedy noted in an interview with Sophia Bush for Well + Good, "the UN reports that the global food system accounts for 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions." Kennedy attributes a "misuse of land" via industrialized food systems to this growing issue.