It's Now Easier Than Ever To Order Carlo's Bakery Treats Right To Your Door

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buddy Valastro just made an announcement on Instagram. "You can now order a [Carlo's Bakery] cake right on AMAZON and have it delivered to your doorstep!" he wrote. Moreover, he dropped a discount code for his fans and followers to use on their first purchase from Carlo's Bakery's store on Amazon, saying, "Need a cake in a rush? Visit our Amazon Shop today and also receive a 10% discount on your next purchase! Use Promo Code: 10AMZNBAKERY."

Judging from reviews of products on Amazon, it seems the service has already proved to be a hit. The vanilla rainbow cake, for example, currently has one very positive review from March 13, which says, "If you can't get it from his shop this is the next best thing." At first, the reviewer didn't think that a cake shipped with dry ice would remain fresh. However, they were proven wrong: "Couldn't tell any difference from buying it fresh. Fantastic flavor, moist cake, and lots of smiles from the kids."