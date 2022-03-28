The Brownie Recipe Invading TikTok Comments Sections

If you're in the market for a brownie recipe, TikTok may have one for you — but it may not be as easy to make as you think.

First off, it does not appear to actually be a full recipe: While it might list all the ingredients you'd probably need for a decent 8x8 tray of brownies, this latest viral TikTok recipe trend doesn't provide any instructions that might help you make those brownies a reality. No pan size, no oven temperature, nothing. Secondly, the half-a-recipe is only popping up in the comments section in completely random, unrelated posts. They also start the same way, by saying, "Anyway here's the recipe for brownies," before listing out, "1/2 cup butter, 2 eggs, 1 cup sugar, 1/3 cup cocoa powder, 2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/2 cup flour." Then the comment comes to an abrupt end (via SK Pop).

Whoever came up with the trend might have thought they were onto something funny. However, it's putting more than a few people off and leading frustrated TikTok users to go on Twitter to complain about it. "So ppl be hating the "here's the recipe for brownies" thingy on TikTok but they also make it the top trend here on Twitter," one social media user said. Another raged, "Can't even read TikTok comments without a barrage of "ok cool but here's the recipe for brownies" that s**t was never funny bruv."