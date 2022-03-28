Trisha Yearwood's 'Orlando Microphone' Honors Pulse Nightclub Victims
Just before 2:00 a.m. on June 12, 2016, Orlando, Florida's Pulse Club was the scene of dancing and diversity. NPR explains that the famous LGBTQ+ nightclub was filled with people of different ages, nationalities, and sexual orientations who were gathered together and enjoying "Latin Night." Moments after 2:00 a.m., the club became a scene of death and devastation.
A shooter took the lives of 49 people and injured 53 in one of the deadliest mass shootings the nation had seen. In the years that followed, Orlando residents would gather to remember and mourn the lives lost in the tragedy, per Fox 35 Orlando. Celebs have also shown an outpouring of support for the community. One of the forms that took was a tribute video recorded by nearly 50 celebs in June 2016, per WESH.
In October 2016, Trisha Yearwood and her husband, Garth Brooks, paid tribute in their own way during a performance in Orlando. As reported by People, Yearwood sang a special rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" for the Florida crowd. On Facebook, the singer posted a video of herself performing the song, writing, "Thank you for a magical weekend. You showed me why you are still #OrlandoStrong. This song is for you!" At the time, she appeared to be holding a rainbow-colored microphone. Recently, Yearwood again honored the lives that were taken on the night of the shooting.
Yearwood remembers Pulse years later
In a March 26 Instagram post, Trisha Yearwood shared a photo of a microphone with a swirling bedazzled rainbow design. In the caption, the star of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" explained, "This microphone was made for me to always remember the people we lost at Pulse nightclub." The photo was captured in Orlando, the Florida city where the nightclub shooting took place.
Yearwood also suggested in the post that she might "take the stage" with her "Orlando microphone" later that night. And as a fan video shows, she did indeed take the stage, mic in hand, with her husband, Garth Brooks, who joined her to sing "Shallow" in honor of the Pulse shooting victims.
Many commenters seemed deeply moved by her thoughtful gesture, with some sharing a note of "thanks for remembering the ones we lost at Pulse" and "for your support of our community." Others focused on the singer's microphone. As one fan remarked, "Love this so much you've sparkle rainbow mic shines bright just like you xoxo."