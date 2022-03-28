Trisha Yearwood's 'Orlando Microphone' Honors Pulse Nightclub Victims

Just before 2:00 a.m. on June 12, 2016, Orlando, Florida's Pulse Club was the scene of dancing and diversity. NPR explains that the famous LGBTQ+ nightclub was filled with people of different ages, nationalities, and sexual orientations who were gathered together and enjoying "Latin Night." Moments after 2:00 a.m., the club became a scene of death and devastation.

A shooter took the lives of 49 people and injured 53 in one of the deadliest mass shootings the nation had seen. In the years that followed, Orlando residents would gather to remember and mourn the lives lost in the tragedy, per Fox 35 Orlando. Celebs have also shown an outpouring of support for the community. One of the forms that took was a tribute video recorded by nearly 50 celebs in June 2016, per WESH.

In October 2016, Trisha Yearwood and her husband, Garth Brooks, paid tribute in their own way during a performance in Orlando. As reported by People, Yearwood sang a special rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" for the Florida crowd. On Facebook, the singer posted a video of herself performing the song, writing, "Thank you for a magical weekend. You showed me why you are still #OrlandoStrong. This song is for you!" At the time, she appeared to be holding a rainbow-colored microphone. Recently, Yearwood again honored the lives that were taken on the night of the shooting.