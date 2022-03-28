Instagram Finds Michael Symon's Simple Breakfast Super Relatable

Some fellow Instagrammers chimed in with their own love for Cheerios. Replies ranged from, "Cheerios are also the best take along or anytime kid snack, by itself or a mix in," all the way to, "Personally I'm a honey nut girl, but I forget how good they are until I have them again!!" One user reminisced, saying, "My mom would buy those for us as kids because they weren't full of sugar then turn around and put the sugar bowl out on the table for us to load them up with sugar," while another jumped in with, "Especially after they get nice & milk logged after about 10 mins then they're perfect. Miss me some Cheerios, kinda."

Symon's breakfast quickly struck a chord with a few followers who commented with, "Forever a classic go to. I love the new flavor strawberry banana," and "My fav all the way too! (only bananas)." One lifelong cereal lover even jumped in with, "60+ years & still my go to for cold cereal!" No matter which way you look at it, Symon's morning Cheerios shoutout touched a ton of his fans and proves that a simple breakfast works for everyone, including professional chefs.