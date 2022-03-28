Why Gordon Ramsay Thinks A TikToker's 'Next-Level Cheeseburger' Would Upset Italy

Celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay doesn't often hold back from offering his opinions on anything related to food and the art of cooking. Here's one example: In 2020, he evaluated a potato gnocchi dish on social media — that was prepared by his own daughter, Holly (via Today).

Basically, Ramsay criticized Holly's cooking skills in front of the world on TikTok, calling her out for not peeling potatoes before boiling them. When he saw Holly attempting to mash the potatoes, he shouted, "No, stop it! You're not mashing because they're not even cooked properly." At the end of the clip, a grumpy Ramsay told his kid that she should "know better." Ouch. To be fair, Holly had asked her dad to share his thoughts on her dish and even told him, "I switched up your recipe."

Ramsay is back again with another critique on TikTok. This time around, he's annoyed with someone combined pizza and a burger in an attempt to create an innovative dish.