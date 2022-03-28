The Time Martha Stewart Shared A New York Bagel With Her Driver

After nearly two years of working from home at her farm in the Bedford, New York countryside, author and TV host Martha Stewart recently started slowly returning to her office in midtown Manhattan to take part in in-person meetings and visit with colleagues (per the Martha Stewart Blog). It probably wouldn't surprise her fans to learn that the food-and-lifestyle mogul brings her own lunch in an insulated bag, or whips something up in the test kitchens at her NYC headquarters.

Out of the office, Stewart has said that her go-to lunches include a classic hot dog smothered in mustard and sauerkraut at Papaya King, washed down with fresh-squeezed orange juice. Her other favorite daytime meals are a healthy pureed vegetable soup from Via Quadronno, paninis from Sant Ambroeus, and bagels with whitefish, salmon, and other fixings from the landmark Russ & Daughters (per Martha Stewart).

"I can run the whole gamut up and down Manhattan,” she noted.