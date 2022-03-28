The Former Food Network Star Who Just Revealed He Worked For The Mafia

New York Post reports that Ruggerio got his start in organized crime well before he cooked in restaurants. The former host, who's true name is Sabatino Antonino Gambino, joined the underworld at the age of 11 and worked as "an active soldier for the Gambinos." Ruggerio's Sicillian father, Saverio Erasmo Gambino, who was a cousin of mob boss Carlo Gambino, helped induct him into this world when the pair took a trip to Sicily in 1977 and Reggerio "was made by Santo Inzerillo." As part of the ritual, Reggerio also received a homemade tattoo of a cross on his shoulder emblazoned with the Italian phrase for "man of trust." Over the years, Reggerio witnessed and took part in the murders of rival gang members and informants, dealt drugs, and participated in a number of kidnappings, among other crimes.

According to Deadline, Reggerio worked for a crime group run by Carmine Lombardozzi who encouraged all of its members to have legitimate day jobs in order to hide their true crimes. As a result, Reggerio pursued a career in cooking.

In 1998, the law took Reggerio down over credit card fraud, and a court ordered the chef to serve five years of probation and pay back $100,000. Reggerio got another wakeup call after his son died as a result of illicit activity, and when Reggerio's friend and co-conspirator Daniel Marino didn't come to his son's funeral, Reggerio decided to leave organized crime behind him.