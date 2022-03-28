What Denny's New Breakfast Deal Means For Inflation

The national average price of gasoline is trending upwards of $4 per gallon — and close to or more than $5 in some places (per AAA). Ouch. That puts pressure on our pocketbooks, wallets, and money rolls. Regardless of the culprit, filling up at the pump is an expensive proposition for millions of Americans. And the financial squeeze isn't likely to end soon.

Americans are also experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store. Food prices have been on the rise for months and are expected to keep climbing, according to The Wall Street Journal. The cost of items like meat and fish have gone up the most, but pretty much all foods — from fresh fruits and vegetables to longer-lasting items like canned goods and frozen foods — have been affected.

It's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but the prices of everyday breakfast items like coffee, cereal, eggs, bread, and bacon are not exempt from inflation. For those who find themselves skipping breakfast to keep costs down, Denny's has been working on a solution.