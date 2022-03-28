What Denny's New Breakfast Deal Means For Inflation
The national average price of gasoline is trending upwards of $4 per gallon — and close to or more than $5 in some places (per AAA). Ouch. That puts pressure on our pocketbooks, wallets, and money rolls. Regardless of the culprit, filling up at the pump is an expensive proposition for millions of Americans. And the financial squeeze isn't likely to end soon.
Americans are also experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store. Food prices have been on the rise for months and are expected to keep climbing, according to The Wall Street Journal. The cost of items like meat and fish have gone up the most, but pretty much all foods — from fresh fruits and vegetables to longer-lasting items like canned goods and frozen foods — have been affected.
It's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but the prices of everyday breakfast items like coffee, cereal, eggs, bread, and bacon are not exempt from inflation. For those who find themselves skipping breakfast to keep costs down, Denny's has been working on a solution.
Denny's Endless Breakfast deal: easy on the wallet
All-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs with cheese, and crispy hash brown potatoes. That's an inflation-buster of a breakfast, and you can fill up on it at Denny's -– but for a limited time only.
Denny's, the chain that bills itself as America's Diner, has launched the Endless Breakfast promotion, according to a news release. It's available for dine-in customers only at Denny's locations across the U.S. through June 21, and starts, in some cases, at $6.99 per person. For an extra 99 cents, customers can add bacon or sausage (or both) to their plates. Want coffee with your breakfast? That will also cost extra. In certain states, it should be noted, the Endless Breakfast deal will start at $8.99.
"Denny's is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters," Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon said. "Quality food at great value has always been at the core of what we do.”