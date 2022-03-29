Saweetie And H.E.R. Say This Is Their Favorite Filipino Food

Filipino cuisine may not be the first thing many people in America reach out for when they want comfort food, but that's not the case for R&B singer H.E.R. and Saweetie. Both artists grew up with the cuisine at home, thanks to the influence of their Filipino moms. For a bit of fun, the duo decided to take to social media to give their favorite Filipino dishes a shoutout and to discover whether or not they actually enjoyed the same dishes. And it was plain to see on Instagram that they did.

Both sidestepped adobo, the country's better-known garlic, soy sauce, and vinegar stew, as a first choice and opted to name sinigang, a sour and tangy soup made with a tamarind base, followed by lumpia ("extra crispy"), the Filipino take on deep fried spring rolls.

But H.E.R. and Saweetie found it difficult to come up with a third choice. Rather, they opted to name drop a number of other Filipino specialties, including kare kare, or oxtail stew made with a rich peanut sauce, per Panlasang Pinoy. They also listed the country's staple bread, pan de sal, which are light, fist-sized buns to which either sweet or savory fillings can be added. These buns are usually enjoyed at breakfast.