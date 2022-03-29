How To Tell Your Margarita Is High-Quality, According To The National Margarita Day Creator

Sweet but tangy, light yet assertive, refreshing while also packing a definite punch, the margarita offers something for pretty much everyone over the age of 21. No wonder it's the number-one most-popular cocktail in the world as of May 21, according to Decanter. Despite multiple origin stories, all dating back to sometime during the middle of the 20th century, the tequila-based citrus cocktail chugged along in relative obscurity until the 1970s, according to Wine Enthusiast. That was when Dallas restaurateur Mariano Martinez developed the frozen margarita machine.

Despite that affordable electric blenders had made frozen drinks possible since the 1950s, the frozen margarita machine was a game-changer. And by that we mean that thanks to that machine, frozen margaritas became for the 1970s what Carrie Bradshaw made cosmopolitans in the '90s. But that fun little tidbit is something we don't recommend you mention to one Todd McCalla, inventor of National Margarita Day, should you ever meet him.

It's not that McCalla has anything against frozen margaritas. It's just that, by its very nature, a frozen margarita cannot possibly meet McCalla's standards for a high-quality margarita. And McCalla is an expert, having quaffed enough margaritas along the way to have decoded what distinguishes those of higher quality, Having caught up with McCalla over remote margaritas on the occasion of National Margarita Day (Feb. 22), we are now the wiser. And you, too, are about to share in this knowledge.