Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.

Americans have easy access to cigarettes. The vast majority of people (more than 63%) purchase smokes and other tobacco products at convenience stores, says NPR. Other popular outlets include tobacco specialists, supermarkets, and drugstores. However, the number of businesses selling cigarettes is also decreasing. When CVS stopped selling tobacco products in 2014, some wondered if the move would pressure its competitors to do the same. Drugstores and other retailers have long been under fire for promoting healthy food, products, and lifestyles while at the same time giving store space to harmful cigarettes (via CNBC). Now, Walmart is making a major change in response to the scrutiny.