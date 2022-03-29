Here's How To Get In On The Limited-Time M&Ms-Milk Bar Cookie Drop

Chocolate lovers may be pleased to know that Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi has partnered with candy giant Mars for a limited run of cookies made with M&Ms. According to a press release issued by Mars, the cookie was created to celebrate the candy company's latest offering: M&M's Crunchy Cookie.

The new cookie includes Crunchy Cookie M&M's, of course, plus mini chocolate chip cookies embedded in a vanilla cookie base.

Only 100 of these cookies will exist. Why so few? They're all "hand-baked" by Tosi herself. The limited-edition cookies will not be distributed via sweepstakes. Rather, they will become available at an undisclosed moment for anyone to claim on a first-come, first-served basis. To be notified of the cookie drop, you should either follow M&M's on social media or sign up on the M&M's website to receive a notifying email.

If you do miss out on the M&M's x Christina Tosi Crunchy Cookie, don't despair. The email will also include a recipe so you can bake them at home. Alternatively, you can watch Christina Tosi's Bake Club on April 4, where she will take to Instagram to walk viewers through how to whip up the treat.