Redditors Are Sharing Their Favorite Food Fusion Mash-Ups

Fusion food is meant for those who don't mind experimenting a little with their dishes and want to try something different. Per Delishably, fusion cooking is often used by chefs who come from different cultural backgrounds and want to bring a bit of their own tradition into a dish that they're working on. It's also a great way to introduce the masses to a cuisine that they're not familiar with: For instance, Chinese eateries in the U.K. often include chips as an add-on with their stir-fried options for customers who don't want to eat rice. The sushi burrito is another example.

A Redditor offered their own take on fusion food and wrote, "My personal favourite way of making 'fusion' food is to incorporate techniques rather than ingredients. For example, I have used classic French braising techniques to make pork belly and tare for ramen or Chinese beef noodles." Meanwhile, another commenter wrote that they prioritize taste over everything else, fusion or not.