The One-Of-A-Kind Dunkin' Store That Just Opened

Over the years, Dunkin' has seriously expanded on its coffee and donut empire. According to the company's website, the chain currently claims 11,300 restaurant locations across 36 countries. Since the restaurant opened back in 1950, this world domination is impressive, but no matter what part of the globe you frequent, you won't see much variation between the average Dunkin' stores.

According to Delish, the original Dunkin' stores easily fit the times. These locations allowed commuters and other patrons to drop in throughout the day and grab a quick bite and cup of coffee. The brand quickly decided to franchise out new locations, standardizing designs, creating new restaurants focused on efficiency, and giving the rush hour crowd a place to fuel up before work.

In 1980, the brand opened its largest location in Bangkok and encouraged its customers to sit down and relax. While the menu for the fast casual restaurant is ever-evolving, its brick-and-mortars seem pretty consistent. One new location, however, plans to turn this entire idea on its head, and just might make you reimagine Dunkin' entirely.